Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72. Crocs also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.820-12.900 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on CROX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.58.

CROX opened at $138.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crocs has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,653.44. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

