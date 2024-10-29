Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Raises Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.86. 47,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.46 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.61 and its 200-day moving average is $107.80.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

