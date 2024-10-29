CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.41), Briefing.com reports. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVI traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.08. 2,453,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,321. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of CVR Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.75.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

