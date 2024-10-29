CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Plans $1.19 Dividend

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.19 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

CVR Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UAN traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.16. 97,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.27. CVR Partners has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $88.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.27 and a 200 day moving average of $74.94.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.90 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVR Partners

About CVR Partners

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.