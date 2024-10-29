DA Davidson Raises Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target to $74.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BOH

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

BOH traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,702. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $48.83 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day moving average is $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,508.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.