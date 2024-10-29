Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Up 17.6% in October

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup raised Daiwa House Industry to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.
Daiwa House Industry Price Performance
Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter.
Daiwa House Industry Company Profile
Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.
