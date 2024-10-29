Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Up 17.6% in October

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Daiwa House Industry to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of Daiwa House Industry stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.65. 23,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42. Daiwa House Industry has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $33.80.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

