Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Raised by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 75.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DHR opened at $244.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.53. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.28.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,097,876.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,501,145.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,897 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

