Davidson Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 115.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.07. 68,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,589. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.56 and a 52-week high of $156.07.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $283,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,303.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $283,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,303.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,620. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

