Dayforce (DAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Dayforce to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Dayforce has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $423.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.41 million. On average, analysts expect Dayforce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DAY opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56. Dayforce has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAY. KeyCorp began coverage on Dayforce in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Dayforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dayforce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Dayforce from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,437 shares in the company, valued at $6,528,405. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,528,405. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $40,746.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,269.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,643 shares of company stock worth $169,117 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

