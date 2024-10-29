DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) Price Down 34.7% Over Last 7 Days

DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One DeepBook Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepBook Protocol has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar. DeepBook Protocol has a market cap of $117.15 million and approximately $76.47 million worth of DeepBook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,258.89 or 1.00103532 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,179.85 or 0.99992495 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DeepBook Protocol Profile

DeepBook Protocol’s genesis date was October 13th, 2024. DeepBook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. DeepBook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @deepbookonsui. The official website for DeepBook Protocol is deepbook.tech.

Buying and Selling DeepBook Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. DeepBook Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of DeepBook Protocol is 0.04633697 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $109,789,080.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deepbook.tech/.”

