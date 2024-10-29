DeepOnion (ONION) Price Down 59.3% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 60.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $40.58 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 59.3% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00061846 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00017484 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00006219 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,612.17 or 0.38017849 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.