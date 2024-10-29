Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DCTH. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.78. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 312.48% and a negative net margin of 474.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCTH. Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,650,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,561 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,202,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 225,918 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,353,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 161,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $966,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

