Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in October

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,344,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the September 30th total of 2,964,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,906.7 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Delivery Hero to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delivery Hero to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Delivery Hero stock remained flat at $44.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. 78 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,712. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average of $29.36. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

