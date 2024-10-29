Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.0% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,135,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,170,000 after buying an additional 5,652,649 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24,946.2% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,475,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,909,000 after buying an additional 3,461,537 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,086,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,800 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8,838.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,876 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 174.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,538,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,041,000 after purchasing an additional 978,593 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $28.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.