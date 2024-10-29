Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Acquired by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,688 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up 1.4% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 115.7% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.63. 385,959 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.