Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Bought by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 301,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 258.5% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 25,966 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 597,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 234,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 56,290 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

