Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Up 4.7% – Still a Buy?

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 552,737 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 586,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $942.55 million, a P/E ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 267,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

