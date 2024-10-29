Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU) Shares Purchased by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 10.4% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 283,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,990,000 after acquiring an additional 26,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $7,129,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPUU opened at $146.44 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.52 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.14. The firm has a market cap of $187.44 million, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.98.

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (SPUU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected by S&Ps index committee. SPUU was launched on May 28, 2014 and is managed by Direxion.

