Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 313,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 128,520 shares.The stock last traded at $55.83 and had previously closed at $56.02.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 574,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after buying an additional 110,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after acquiring an additional 51,122 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 123,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

