Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires 13,997 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,997 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.94.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $72.23. 1,476,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,018,542. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.49. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,001 shares of company stock worth $12,512,592. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

