Diversify Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 408.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.54. 145,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,201,014. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.