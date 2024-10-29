Diversify Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,791 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

VWO stock opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

