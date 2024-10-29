Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $11.71 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 406,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,457 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.6% of Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 742,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Pfizer by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,820,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,692,000 after acquiring an additional 266,167 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1,729.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 44,458 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 256,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Pfizer by 21.7% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 218,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PFE opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -365.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

