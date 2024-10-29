Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $362.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.55.

Amgen Trading Up 0.5 %

Amgen stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,653. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.27 and its 200 day moving average is $314.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

