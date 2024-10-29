Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 114.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Baidu by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 12,065.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,893 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

BIDU traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $93.43. 388,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,652,649. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.49. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.68 and a 52 week high of $126.23.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

