DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
