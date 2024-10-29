DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

