Dodds Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 975,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 5.5% of Dodds Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,646,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,167,000 after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 766.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,729.4% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 369,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 349,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,408,000 after purchasing an additional 254,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 732.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,357,342 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Stocks Reporting Kitchen Sink Quarters to Usher in a Turnaround
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.