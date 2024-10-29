dogwifhat One Day Trading Volume Tops $463.32 Million (WIF)

dogwifhat (WIF) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last seven days, dogwifhat has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One dogwifhat token can currently be bought for approximately $2.59 or 0.00003579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dogwifhat has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and approximately $463.32 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,561.07 or 1.00131070 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,556.35 or 1.00124556 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About dogwifhat

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,845,356 tokens. dogwifhat’s official website is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

dogwifhat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,845,356.172879. The last known price of dogwifhat is 2.57810245 USD and is up 8.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 553 active market(s) with $550,717,392.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dogwifhat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dogwifhat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

