Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,414,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,379,000 after buying an additional 977,313 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after buying an additional 957,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 488.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,531,000 after buying an additional 867,054 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $99,862,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $97,439,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.02. 1,386,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,977. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.53.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

