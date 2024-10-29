Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Down 26.8% in October

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,300 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the September 30th total of 713,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Dr. Martens Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DOCMF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 76,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,201. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. Dr. Martens has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $1.58.
About Dr. Martens
