Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Down 26.8% in October

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,300 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the September 30th total of 713,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Dr. Martens Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DOCMF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 76,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,201. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. Dr. Martens has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $1.58.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

