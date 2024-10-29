Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.21, but opened at $30.56. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 78,580 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Down 4.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 32.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Finders Homes

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 11,804 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $337,830.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,366,558.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 59,106 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $1,857,110.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,170,719.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,506 shares of company stock worth $11,356,792. Insiders own 70.45% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 445.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2,580.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 321,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after buying an additional 309,461 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $1,570,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,115,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,504,000 after purchasing an additional 45,890 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 140,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

