Driven Brands (DRVN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Driven Brands to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Driven Brands has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $611.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.34 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Driven Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Driven Brands stock opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRVN shares. Baird R W raised shares of Driven Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.95.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

