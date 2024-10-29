Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPGGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

DPG opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

