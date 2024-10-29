Edelcoin (EDLC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.18 Million

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Edelcoin token can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001305 BTC on exchanges. Edelcoin has a market cap of $5.18 billion and approximately $1.18 million worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Edelcoin has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edelcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,653.85 or 0.99643819 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,477.55 or 0.99398652 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Edelcoin Profile

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens. Edelcoin’s official message board is www.instagram.com/edelcoin. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1. The official website for Edelcoin is edelcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Edelcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200 with 21,592,038.04 in circulation. The last known price of Edelcoin is 0.89586867 USD and is up 34.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,077,605.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edelcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edelcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edelcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edelcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edelcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.