Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Announces GBX 6.90 Dividend

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Edinburgh Investment Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of LON:EDIN opened at GBX 734.02 ($9.52) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 751.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 739.84. Edinburgh Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 633.30 ($8.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 786 ($10.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.95 and a beta of 0.81.
About Edinburgh Investment
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Edinburgh Investment
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Inflation Trades Gain Momentum: What Investors Should Watch
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Onsemi Stock Is Down, But Not for Long – Is It Time to Buy?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Cigna Considers Humana Acquisition – What It Means for the Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.