EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.31 and last traded at $17.50. 463,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,302,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EH. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of EHang in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get EHang alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EHang

EHang Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 84.09% and a negative net margin of 110.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of EHang by 685.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EHang during the first quarter worth about $228,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in EHang during the second quarter worth about $383,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in EHang during the first quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EHang by 13.1% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHang Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.