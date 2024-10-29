Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson Sells 2,500 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $364,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,334.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Wednesday, September 25th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $353,750.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total transaction of $372,200.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EA traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.62. 2,699,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.76. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.92 and a 52 week high of $153.51. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.5% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 494 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.