Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY24 guidance at $16.10-$16.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 16.100-16.600 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. On average, analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $895.71 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $919.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $864.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

