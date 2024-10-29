Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,200 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the September 30th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Elior Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ELROF remained flat at $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday. Elior Group has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $3.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07.
Elior Group Company Profile
