Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,200 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the September 30th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Elior Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELROF remained flat at $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday. Elior Group has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $3.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning services, facility management, electrical and climate engineering, multi-technology maintenance, hosting and reception services, remote surveillance, energy efficiency, public lighting, green spaces, temporary employment agencies, and subcontracting in the engineering and aerospace industries, etc.

