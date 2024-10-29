ELIS (XLS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.99 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.1000 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $19.99 million and $21,108.14 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00006958 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72,462.27 or 1.00033428 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00012322 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00006930 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005970 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00062781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.09991647 USD and is up 10.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $22,615.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.