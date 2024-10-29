Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 2,990,000 shares. Currently, 17.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 165,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ENTA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ ENTA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.58. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 160.27% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4,933.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Further Reading

