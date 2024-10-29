Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Update

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,100 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 676,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,461.0 days.

Energean Stock Performance

Shares of EERGF stock remained flat at $12.50 during trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. Energean has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

Get Energean alerts:

About Energean

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.