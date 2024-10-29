Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.21)-($0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $8-$10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.37 million.

Enovix Stock Down 6.8 %

Enovix stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,785,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,291. Enovix has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.98.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 91.21% and a negative net margin of 1,434.34%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Enovix will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In other news, insider Arthi Chakravarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,965. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

