Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has recently unveiled its financial and operational results for the three-month period concluding on September 30, 2024. The company announced the issuance of a press release on October 29, 2024, and is set to conduct a webcast conference call to discuss these outcomes.

In the press release, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. highlighted its achievements and performance for the mentioned quarter. The document included key financial data and operational statistics for the specified period. The company furnished an earnings press release as Exhibit 99.1, which is incorporated by reference into the report.

Moreover, the company shared its financial statements and exhibits, as required by Item 9.01 of the SEC regulations. One of the exhibits, labeled as Exhibit 99.1, consists of the earnings press release dated October 29, 2024.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P., a Delaware-based company registered under file number 1-14323 and employer ID 76-0568219, operates from its principal executive offices located at 1100 Louisiana Street, 10th Floor, Houston, Texas 77002.

Furthermore, the company’s common units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol EPD. It clarified in its official filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it is not classified as an emerging growth company as per Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

