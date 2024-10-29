Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 311,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,231 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $276,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 50.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $789,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,231 shares in the company, valued at $7,531,365. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,334.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $789,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,531,365. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,764. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $927.67.

Equinix Stock Down 0.2 %

Equinix stock opened at $912.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $863.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $802.33. The company has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a PE ratio of 91.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.14 and a 1-year high of $943.02.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

