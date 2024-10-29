Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $19.36 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.89 billion and $106.49 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.36 or 0.00026788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,268.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.87 or 0.00524247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00101174 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $163.73 or 0.00226552 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00023321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00070967 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,341,521 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

