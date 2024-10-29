Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Short Interest Update

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,600 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the September 30th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 11,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $81,210.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,730,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,710,600. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 85,600 shares of company stock valued at $462,674. Insiders own 14.89% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Eton Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,095,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 41,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETON
Eton Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:ETON opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $216.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.50 and a beta of 1.31.
Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eton Pharmaceuticals
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Insiders Are Buying High-Yielding Delek Logistics Partners
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Cameco Is the Leading Play on Nuclear Power, And It Pays to Own
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.