Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Short Interest Update

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,600 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the September 30th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 11,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $81,210.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,730,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,710,600. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 85,600 shares of company stock valued at $462,674. Insiders own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eton Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,095,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 41,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ETON. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ETON opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $216.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

Featured Articles

