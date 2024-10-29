Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ETSY. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Etsy from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.48.

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY opened at $48.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.97. Etsy has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $89.58.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $73,751.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $30,257.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,798.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $73,751.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,257.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,619 shares of company stock worth $300,670. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 647.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 191,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,610,000 after buying an additional 165,508 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Etsy by 9.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 404.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52,497 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Etsy by 740.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

