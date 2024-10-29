Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Short Interest Update

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,600 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 298,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 176.1 days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eurofins Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.
Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.
