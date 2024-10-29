Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Short Interest Update

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,600 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 298,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 176.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eurofins Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific Price Performance

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

ERFSF traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.93. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

(Get Free Report)

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.