Everscale (EVER) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $184,179.22

Everscale (EVER) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Everscale has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. Everscale has a market capitalization of $47.78 million and approximately $184,179.22 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Everscale alerts:

Everscale Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,524,486 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,523,482 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

